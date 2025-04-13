New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Tilak Varma cracked a fine fifty as Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 205 for five against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Varma hit a 33-ball 59, while Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28 balls) and Naman Dhir (38 off 17 balls) also made useful contributions.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma Confirms When He Wrote 'This is for Orange Army' Century Celebration Note.

For DC, Vipraj Nigam (2/41) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) snapped two wickets each, while Mukesh Kumar (1/38) took one.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Manchester United Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For EPL 2024-25 Match at St. James’ Park.

Mumbai Indians: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 59; Kuldeep Yadav 2/23, Vipraj Nigam 2/41).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)