After three back-to-back wins in the English Premier League 2024-25, Newcastle United are gearing up to face Manchester United next. This will be the 31st game for the Magpies, and the 32nd for the Red Devils in EPL 2024-25. The Newcastle United vs Manchester United EPL 2024-25 match will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne from 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, April 13. Newcastle United are standing tall at the seventh position, but Manchester United are trembling at the 13th rank. Manchester United 1 (3) - (4) 1 Fulham, FA Cup 2024-25: Red Devils Knocked Out of Competition as Marco Silva's Men Advance to Quarter-Finals With Victory on Penalties (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

In the last five league games, Newcastle United FC have been in superb form, winning four and losing just one match. Manchester United FC, known to be one of the table-toppers more often, have fared very poorly. They have just two wins, two draws, and a loss in their last five games. The ongoing season has been one which the Red Devils must be hoping to forget soon, going through three different managers, a costly transfer window and still losing track.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Lineups English Premier League 2024-25 Match

Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, and Jamaal Lascelles are all sidelined with injuries for the hosts Newcastle United in this game. Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon are also uncertain for the Magpies. Andre Onana was truly at fault in Manchester United's last game against Lyon. So coach Ruben Amorin might think about some other goalie. Jonny Evans and Ayden Heaven might miss the Newcastle United vs Manchester United EPL 2024-25 match. Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Pope (GK); Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Manchester United Predicted Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bayindir (GK); Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Fernandes, Mainoo, Dorgu; Garnacho, Mount; Zirkzee

