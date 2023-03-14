Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Mumbai Indians scored 162 for eight against Gujarat Titans in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, MI lost Hayley Matthews in the first over but Yastika Bhatia smashed 44 off 37 balls, while Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in with a 31-ball 36.

Also Read | MI-W 162/8 in 20 Overs | MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates of WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Fifty Leads Mumbai Indians to Good Total.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stroked her way to 51 off 30 balls, before getting out in the penultimate ball of the innings.

Brief scores:

Also Read | Singapore Smash 2023: Indian Challenge Ends With Manika Batra's Loss in Both Women's and Mixed Doubles.

Mumbai Indians: 162/8 in 20 overs (Yastika Bhatia 44, Nat Sciver-Brunt 36, Harmanpreet Kaur 51; Ashleigh Gardner 3/34).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)