Mullanpur, May 30 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator here on Tuesday.

The MI have included Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Raj Angad Bawa in the playing 11.

The Titans have brought in Washington Sundar and Kusal Mendis for this game.

The winner of this match will go on to face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson.

