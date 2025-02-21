Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women's Premier League match here on Friday.

This is the first WPL match of the 2025 season in Bengaluru after the first leg was held in Vadodara.

Both RCB and MI went in with the same eleven from their last match.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

