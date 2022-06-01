Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Milind Soni shot one-under 69 to maintain his pole position even as Shaurya Bhattacharya (66) cut his overnight lead from three to two in the IGU Trials for the World Amateur Team Championship to be held in France later this year.

Milind is now six-under 134, while Bhattacharya (70-66) is second at four-under 136. Raghav Chugh (68-70) was tied-third with Tushar Pannu (72-66) for the day's best card.

Another youngster to turn in a good card was Krishna Nikhil Chopraa (72-67), whose score was the day's second best.

Among women, Avani Prashanth followed her three-over 73 with one-over 71 to take the lead at four-over 144, while Sneha Singh (75-71) moved to second place at six-over 146. Saanvi Somu (74-73) was third.

Milind looked like breaking away from the field as he was flawless over the front nine with three-under 31.

However he erred a lot on the back nine with two bogeys on 11th and 13th and also bogeyed 16th and 18th. His two birdies on back nine were on 14th and 15th as he was two-over 38 for the back stretch.

Shaurya had five birdies, one on the front nine and four on the back nine, and dropped just one shot during the day on Par-4 18th.

Nishna Patel (82-68) saw a 14-shot swing in her first and second round scores in women's section and moved to fourth. First round leader, Smriti Bhargava, after first round 72, slipped to 80 and dropped to sixth, one behind Mannat Brar (77-74).

A total of 14 amateurs in men's section and nine in women's category teed off in the trials.

The 2022 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) for 2022 will be held near Paris in France. The 29th edition of WATC for women for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be held from August 24 to 27 and the 32nd men's championship for the Eisenhower Trophy will be played from August 31 to September 3.

The Le Golf National (Albatross Course) and the Golf de Saint-Nom-La Breteche (Red Course) will be used for the events.

