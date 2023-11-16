Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) David Miller struck a 116-ball 101 and lifted South Africa to 212 after his team had lost four early wickets against Australia during the second semifinal of the World Cup here on Thursday.

Miller hit eight fours and five sixes during his rescue act, and brought up his century with a maximum over deep midwicket off Australian captain Pat Cummins. Miller got out two balls later, though.

Also Read | Argentina vs Uruguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of ARG vs URU on TV & Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, South Africa were off to a disastrous start losing both their openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma with just eight runs on the board in the sixth over.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram too didn't last long, leaving South Africa precariously placed at 24/4 in the 12th over.

Also Read | Liechtenstein vs Portugal Live Streaming Online, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were the wreckers in chief early into South Africa's innings.

A partnership of 95 runs between Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 48 balls) steadied the ship before Australia struck again to remove the latter through Travis Head.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 212 all out in 49.4 overs (David Miller 101, Heinrich Klaasen 47; Pat Cummins 3/51, Mitchell Starc 3/34, Josh Hazlewood 2/12).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)