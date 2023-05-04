New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved Commonwealth Games medallists Avinash Sable and Tejaswin Shankar's proposals to train and compete abroad.

Sable, currently training at Colorado Springs in USA under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, will head to Rabat, Morocco for eight days of training ahead of the prestigious Diamond League meeting there.

Tejaswin will head to Freeport, Bahamas, where he will compete in USATF Throws Festival and then later to Tucson in USA to take part in the NACAC New Life Invitational.

The MOC, which met on Thursday, also approved jumpers Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel and T Selva Prabhu's proposal for training and competitions in Greece, Italy and France respectively.

Long jumper Jeswin will train in Athens and then compete in International Jumping Meeting 'Filahtlitikos Kallithea' and Venizelia - Chania International Meeting.

Praveen will first train in Athens, compete in International Jumping Meeting 'Filahtlitikos Kallithea' and then will move to Florence, Italy to prepare for the Golden Gala Diamond League.

Meanwhile, Selva Prabhu will first head to train and compete in Greece, before heading to Paris, France for further training.

All the athletes' expenses would be covered under TOPS funding and would cover their airfare, visa fees, medical insurance, local transport costs, boarding and lodging fees, and out of pocket allowance (OPA), among others.

