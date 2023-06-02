New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell on June 1 approved Olympic Shooter Elavenil Valarivan and Archer Pravin Jadhav's proposals for equipment servicing and upgrade respectively.

While Elavenil will head to Walther Factory in Germany for her weapon servicing and pellet testing, Pravin will purchase his second set of archery equipment that is now required for international events as there is no time allocated for servicing in case of an equipment failure during the event.

At the 2018 Junior World Cup, Elavenil Valarivan made her breakthrough on the international stage by winning the gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Junior in Sydney, Australia, followed by two additional gold medals in 10m Air Rifle Junior and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Junior Team in Suhl, Germany. Elavenil earned the silver medal in the junior 10m Air Rifle event at that year's World Shooting Championships in September.

At the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany in 2019, Elavenil won her fourth gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Junior division. She won a gold medal in women's 10m air rifle in the ISSF World Cup Final and her first senior gold medal in 10m air rifle at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, both that year.

In April 2021, Elavenil Valarivan was selected to represent India in her debut Olympics at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and she will compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual event. At the 2021 ISSF World Cup, she clinched the Gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team in New Delhi.

The MOC approved Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula's proposal for financial assistance towards participation in WTT CONTENDER - LAGOS, Nigeria which is to take place later this month.

Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be funding Sreeja's Flight Tickets, Food, Accommodation, Local transport, Visa costs and Insurance fees among other expenditures. (ANI)

