Aizawl, Mar 12 (PTI) The Mizoram government is making efforts to train the state's sportspersons to ensure that they take part in the 2036 Olympics to be hosted by India, a minister said on Wednesday.

Replying to questions during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said that under the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme, efforts are being made to provide basic coaching to children between 8 and 15 years, focusing on preparing them for future competitions, particularly, the 2036 Olympics.

The EMS programme under the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' (Handholding) scheme was launched by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on January 15.

The programme aims to establish sports coaching and talent development programs in the state.

Hmar said that the EMS programme aims at identifying and nurturing young talents with a vision for the 2036 Olympics to cover all interested young sportspersons, even from the remotest villages.

He said the government allocated Rs 2.5 crore for the programme, which will be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to foster community involvement and shared responsibility with the government to ensure sustained interest and commitment.

"Our ultimate goal is to prepare our athletes for the 2036 Olympics, which India plans to host. We are determined to see Mizo youths, both men and women, compete at the highest level on the global stage," Hmar said.

Importance will be given to those sports disciplines in which Mizo athletes can win medals, he said.

The sports minister also said that negotiations are on with experts in other states to train and sharpen the local coaches.

Steps are also being taken to procure sophisticated sports materials and equipment, Hmar said.

