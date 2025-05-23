Bogense (Denmark), May 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Saptak Talwar continued his journey on the Hotel Planner Tour with a modest first round of 1-over 73 that saw him flirting with the cutline at the Danish Golf Challenge here.

Talwar, who achieved his breakthrough win this season back home in India, had three birdies against two bogeys and one double bogey.

Scotsman Calum Fyfe fired an impressive eight under par 64 to secure a two-shot lead on a weather-affected opening day.

After strong winds made things difficult for the early starters at Bogense Golf Club, Fyfe took advantage of the calmer afternoon conditions. He carded five birdies and an eagle to rise to the top of the leaderboard before play was suspended due to thunder and lightning.

Fyfe picked up two more shots once play resumed.

Fyfe sits two shots clear of Dane Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen, and three shots ahead of a two-way tie for third, that includes Frenchman Aymeric Laussot and Swede Per Längfors.

