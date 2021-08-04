New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered consoling words to the Indian women's hockey team after it went down fighting to Argentina in the Olympic semifinal, saying the players showed great skill and grit.

A brave Indian women's hockey team put up a gritty performance but it was not enough to secure a maiden Olympic final berth as it lost 1-2 to world no.2 Argentina in a hard-fought semifinal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Indian Women's Hockey Team, Says 'They Played With Grit and Showcased Great Skill'.

India still have a chance to win the bronze medal as they will take on Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on Friday.

"One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our Women's Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Also Read | KKR, VVS Laxman, Kiren Rijiju & Others Hail Indian Women's Hockey Team Despite Losing Semifinals to Argentina At Tokyo 2020, Netizens Cheer up Rani Rampal & Co Ahead of Bronze Medal Match.

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne revealed that PM Modi called him and gave an inspiring message for the side for its bronze medal tie against Great Britain on Friday.

"Thanks very much Sir @narendramodi for your inspirational phone call, I will bring over the message to the team, we will show resilience and also keep showing the Indian Shernis fighting spirit in the match for the bronze medal. @TheHockeyIndia #PMO," Marijne tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)