The Indian women's hockey team was just one win away from the Gold Medal match but sadly the game didn't have a fairy tale ending as Rani Rampal and co lost to Argentina in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The team lost 1-2 against Argentina but they will still fight for a bronze medal against Great Britain. With this defeat, the women's team was heartbroken and was seen shedding tears on the ground. But the netizens took to social media and motivated the women's team for the bronze medal match. When is Indian Women’s Hockey Team Next Match? Get Team India’s Bronze Match Date and Time for Olympic Medal at Tokyo 2020.

They asked the Indian women to chin up and not lose hope. The likes of Kiren Rijiju, KKR, VVS Laxman, Delhi Capitals and others posted tweets where they posted words of encouragement for the women's team. Each of them hailed the Indian team for their performance. Talking about the match, it was Gurjit Kaur who scored the lone goal for the Indian team. Now, let's have a look at the tweets shared by netizens below:

Tweets:

The fairy tale journey to the Finals comes to an end for #TeamIndia in Women's Hockey 😔 Now all 👀 set on claiming a 🥉 as they go against #GreatBritain 💪🏻 Don't forget to #Cheer4India 💙#TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Hockey https://t.co/BLaAp864Hq — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) August 4, 2021

Mumbai Indians

ɪɴᴅɪᴀɴ ᴡᴏᴍᴇɴ’ꜱ 🏑 ᴛᴇᴀᴍ, Entire nation is proud of your inspirational journey. The journey which started at Rio 2016. One last push. One more game for the bronze🥉. Let’s do it!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/apO66SOiVV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 4, 2021

Kiren Rijiju

Girls, cheer up and don't lose your heart. You all have made India proud by reaching the semi-finals at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics in Women’s Hockey! You can still come back with medal🏅 I recall how our girls were geared up for Tokyo Olympics from the very beginning. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/C1k1xfykOj — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021

VVS Laxman

Terrific fight from our girls. Was so pleasing to see the spirit with which they played. And this performance will certainly inspire the next generation of girls to take up hockey. Best wishes for the next match #Hockey #Tokyo2020 @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/YPA2KhdzGl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 4, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders

The team will next take on Great Britain for the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The game will be held on August 6, 2021. Do stay tuned to this space for details about the Olympics 2020.

