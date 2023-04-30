Anfield [United Kingdom], April 30 (ANI): Liverpool's goal-scoring winger Mohamed Salah can make 300 appearances for the Reds if he features against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

To this date, the Egyptian forward has scored 83 goals in his 299 outings for Liverpool in all competitions since his arrival from the Serie A side AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Along with this Salah could also become the fifth joint all-time goal scorer along with Harry Chambers in the Premier League with 135 goals.

Salah is likely to feature in the score sheet as he has found the back of the net in each of his last six Anfield appearances in all competitions while netting seven times during those outings in front of the home crowd.

Also Read | Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat LSG in IPL 2023 Match 43.

Liverpool would be backing themselves against Tottenham as they have lost only once in the last 28 Anfield league meetings with Tottenham. The Reds remain unbeaten in the last 11 games, winning seven and drawing four and if they are able to avoid defeat they will set a new club record of 11 in a row without losing.

This game could turn out to be a close encounter as seven of their last nine league wins against Spurs have been decided by a one-goal margin.

The clash between two Premier League Giants could turn out to be a tactical affair or a high-scoring game, depending on the approach that both managers try to implement on the pitch.

Till now a total of 175 goals have been scored in Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Tottenham, with only the Reds' fixtures with Arsenal (184) producing more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)