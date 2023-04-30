With each passing game in the ongoing IPL 2023, the puzzle of the play-off qualification scenario becomes clear little by little. In the match number 43 of the Indian Premier League's 16th edition, Royal Challengers Bangalore visit Lucknow for a crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants. This is a very important game in the context of RCB's qualification scenario. A loss here will push them at the deep end with too much to recover in the last five games. They have struggled against spin so far and the Ekana Stadium assists spinners heavily, a big concern for them. LSG on the other hand have had stutters at times, but mostly they have dominated oppositions and used the home conditions well to scalp victories on their way. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win LSg vs RCB IPL 2023 match? Staying the LSG vs RCB win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match. LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 43 in Lucknow.

So, what has Google predicted for the mouthwatering LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match. In an interesting prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Royal Challengers Bangalore are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Royal Challengers Bangalore 53% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Lucknow Super Giants has 47% chance of winning the game.

Google Win Probability for MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Google.com)

The prediction is interesting but it has clearly taken into contention the conditions on offer and how the LSG batters fared on it last time around. They were stuck in the middle overs, despite a good start and RCB can deploy Wanindu Hasaranga and in-form Karn Sharma to stranglehold the LSG batters who like good batting conditions and might struggle on a sluggish pitch. RCB are ahead in the race as they have batters who are well equipped to play percentage knocks and set or chase a par total. Highest Total in IPL History: Lucknow Super Giants Register Second-Highest Team Total, Post 257/5 vs Punjab Kings.

Both sides have faced each other thrice in the past with Lucknow being a new addition. LSG has won once, a last ball thriller in the first leg of IPL 2023. While RCB has one twice, including the IPL 2022 eliminator.

