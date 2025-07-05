Sports News | Mohammed Afsal Breaks 800m National Record in Poland

Poznan (Poland), Jul 5 (PTI) Asian Games silver medallist Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath on Saturday broke his own national record and became the first Indian to record below the 1: 45 minute mark in men's 800m race at Memorial Czeslawa Cybulskiego.

Afsal, who had won the silver medal in 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, clocked 1:44.96 minute and finished sixth in Heat A/1 of the event.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Earlier in May, the 29-year-old Afsal had recorded 1:45.61s to break the seven-year-old national record of 1:45.65s which was set by Jinson Johnson in 2018, during the UAE Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai.

Afsal had finished second in the event.

Also Read | PSG vs Bayern Munich Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On Saturday, the first three positions were taken by Polish runners with Maciej Wyderka finishing first with a timing of 1:44.23s, which was his personal best as well as the meet record.

Filip Ostrowski (1:44.25s) and Patryk Sieradzki (1:44.56s), who finished second and third respectively, also recorded their personal bests.

The fourth and the fifth spots weremen in Bihar? Congress Debunks Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media" /> Fact Check: Did Congress Distribute Sanitary Pads Featuring Rahul Gandhi's Image to Women in Bihar? Congress Debunks Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media