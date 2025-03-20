Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 20 (ANI): Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj unleashed the 'Miyan Magic' during the Gujarat Titans (GT) intra-squad practice match ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

During the intra-squad match on Wednesday, Siraj, who has made the move from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to one-time champion GT, was at his fiery best.

Also Read | Riyan Parag Set To Become Youngest Tournament Captain, All-Rounder To Lead RR in First Three IPL 2025 Matches With Sanju Samson Featuring As Batter.

Siraj delivered fiery yorkers that can easily cause mayhem on the pitch and beat the edge of the bat many times.

"15 seconds of pure Miyan Magic," posted GT on their official X handle, providing a snippet of Siraj's bowling.

Also Read | BC.GAME Kicks Off IPL 2025 Global Celebration With Million-Dollar Prize Pool.

https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1902563867089367366

Siraj will not be donning the Red and Gold colours of RCB this season after a seven-year-long stint with the franchise and one of his biggest supporters, Virat Kohli. After playing a season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, taking 10 wickets in six matches, Siraj was bought by RCB for Rs 2.6 crores and he played 87 matches for them, picking 83 wickets at an average of 31.45, with the best figures of 4/21. He is RCB's third-highest wicket-taker of all time, behind Harshal Patel (99) and Yuzvendra Chahal (139).

During his stint with RCB, Siraj experienced qualification to playoffs four times but could never win a trophy. The 2023 season was his best for RCB, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.74 and an economy rate of 7.50, with best figures of 4/21.

In the last season, during which Siraj took 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 33.07, RCB experienced a memorable turnaround in the second-half of the season, going from winning only one of their first eight matches to winning six matches in a row to book a place in playoffs. However, they lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator.

Siraj's last competitive cricket match was against Vidarbha in January, taking four wickets across both innings in their Ranji Trophy match. He was not included in Team India which won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)