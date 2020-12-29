Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): Mohammed Sameer, brother of Mohammed Siraj, expressed joy after the pacer delivered a scintillating performance in the Boxing Day Test against Australia to guide India to a victory.

India produced an all-round performance in the second Test against Australia to secure an eight-wicket win at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday. Siraj played a crucial role to keep the Australian batters in check as the Indians kept the foot on the pedal and didn't allow the Aussie tail to wag.

Siraj, who made his debut in game, picked two wickets in the first innings and three in the second innings.

"I am very happy, he delivered an amazing performance as he took five wickets, in both the innings combined and that too, in his debut match. So, it is a very big achievement," Sameer told ANI.

The win not only brings India right back in the series, but also a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship.

Riding on the back of a brilliant partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja on day three, India first dismissed Australia for 200 and then came back to chase the target of 70 in just 15.5 overs on day four. If one session had cost India the first Test, it was again a session -- which Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja weathered on day two -- that saw India bag the second game.

However, the win wasn't as easy as it showed on paper. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave Australia the early wickets to ensure the win wouldn't be a cakewalk for the visitors.

Starc dismissed Mayank while Cummins sent Pujara back as a small target started looking a little bigger. However, some assured strokeplay from Gill and Rahane calmed the nerves in the Indian dressing room as India registered a comprehensive 8-wicket win. (ANI)

