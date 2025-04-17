Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, undertook a two-day visit to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bengaluru campus to gain first-hand insights into the implementation of Government of India's sports schemes at the grassroots level, said an official statement from Sport Authority of India

The visit served as an opportunity to directly engage with athletes, coaches, administrators, and experts contributing to India's sports ecosystem.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse joined a dinner hosted for elite athletes including Olympians, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awardees and members of the Senior Women's Hockey Team, Athletics, and Para-Athletics squads and also interacted with the coaches and during the interaction athletes shared their personal journeys, challenges and triumphs, offering valuable insights into the spirit of perseverance and commitment that drives them to excel.

Khadse expressed her conviction that centres like the Netaji Subhas Southern Centre play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and are undoubtedly charting the course for an illustrious future of Indian Sports on the world stage. She emphasised the importance of providing such facilities to create a strong foundation for Indian athletes to compete globally.

It was a rewarding experience to witness their relentless hard work, discipline and passion for their respective sports and centres like these are undoubtedly charting the course for an illustrious future of Indian Sports on the world stage, said Khadse.

A key highlight of Khadse's visit was the inauguration of the newly constructed Indoor Kabaddi hall. This facility represents a significant infrastructural upgrade, aimed at providing athletes with state-of-the-art training resources. The inauguration underscores the government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and supporting the development of traditional Indian sports like Kabaddi.

Khadse held extensive interactions with foreign coaches, including Dragan (Volleyball), Ronald (Racewalking) and Claudio (Middle and Long-Distance Running), and discussed their training methodologies, international best practices, and the adaptability of their expertise to Indian athletes. She also held discussions with renowned Indian coaches like Sahana Kumari, Olympian and High Jump Coach, Ashwini Akkunji, Dhyan Chand Awardee and Sprint Coach and Harish, High Performance Coach. These interactions provided deeper insights into India's efforts in integrating science-driven and athlete-centric training models. (ANI)

