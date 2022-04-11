Paris, Apr 11 (AP) A Russian karter who made what appeared to be a Nazi salute on a race podium is under investigation, the FIA motor sports governing body said on Monday.

Artem Severiukhin was filmed extending his raised right arm then laughing as he stood on the podium after winning a European Championship race in Portugal on Sunday.

The incident happened while the national anthem of Italy was being played, as the former junior champion of Russia is competing under an Italian flag.

The FIA said it "launched an immediate investigation into the unacceptable conduct of Mr Artem Severiukhin."

The Paris-based organisation said it would "communicate shortly on the further steps that will be taken in this case." AP

