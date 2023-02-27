Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh defeated Maharashtra 5-1 to win the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023 here on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh lived up to their top billing, conceding only three goals during the tournament.

MP coach Paramjit Singh was delighted with the victory.

"Unfortunately, we lost in the quarter-finals last year in Bhopal and we knew that we needed to buck up if we wanted to stand a chance to lift the trophy. So we focused on the skills of a few players to help us in set pieces, namely Diksha Tiwari's penalty corner hit and we also shored up our defence," said Singh.

"We also built great chemistry within the team after playing practice matches against the junior team, which is where we changed the defence pattern.

"We played with three deep defenders instead of two, which worked perfectly for us throughout the championships," he added.

