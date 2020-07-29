Indore, Jul 29 (PTI) The Cricket Committee of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Wednesday questioned the appointment of former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of the state team four months after the decision, saying it was not consulted on the matter.

Pandit was appointed as the head coach of MP Ranji team in March.

The Cricket Committee said it can only finalise the appointment of a coach but the MPCA kept it in dark when Pandit was appointed.

"As per the MPCA Constitution, only MPCA Cricket Committee can finalize and appoint any MP team coaches," the Cricket Committee said in a statement, which is in possession of PTI.

"The MPCA Cricket Committee is not against any individual but this disagreement, is due to encroachment/intrusion of office bearers in the role/responsibilities of the Cricket Committee and the lack of structure and process of conducting affairs," it said.

The MPCA Cricket Committee comprises Yogesh Golwalkar, Prashant Dwivedi and Murtaza Ali.

When contacted on the matter, MPCA secretary Sanjeev Rao described the stance of the Cricket Committee as unfortunate.

"Pandit has been appointed as the head coach as per the Constitution. The Cricket Committee has been instrumental in every step and they have given their approval for the said appointment. This controversy is being created without any reason," Rao said.

Rao said Pandit has already signed a two-year contract with the MPCA.

Pandit has been one of the most successful domestic coaches in India.

