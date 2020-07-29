For a while now there have been rumours of Lionel Messi making an exit from Barcelona. If the reports are to be believed, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner that he will be joining the Serie A team Inter Milan. Now even the team has set the tongues rolling as they have used Messi's silhouette of his celebration for advertising their game against Napoli. The image is used on Chinese streaming service PPTV. Both Inter Milan and PPTV is owned by Suning group. The silhouette was used to cater to the audiences in the far east. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Inter Milan Plan Sensational 2021 Move for Barcelona Superstar.

For a while now, there have been rumours that the Argentine would be quitting the Catalan Giants after they lost the La Liga 2019-20 title to Real Madrid. Prior to that, he has had a lot of clashes with the management of the team and there have been many occasions that he slammed Barcelona on social media. For now, check out Messi's image used by Inter Milan.

📸 [MD] | An image of Messi on the Duomo di Milano was shown to promote the Inter-Napoli match on Chinese television by Suning, the Asian owner of the Milanese club pic.twitter.com/acf5wRuAvZ — FCBarcelona Ghana Fans (@FCBfansghana) July 28, 2020

Lionel Messi had slammed Eric Abidal at the start of the year wherein he had lashed out at director for blaming the players for the exit of Ernesto Valverde. Further, Messi during an interview said that the Catalan Giants cannot win the Champions League and finally he has lashed out at the management for blaming the players for not accepting pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis.

