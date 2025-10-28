Mumbai, October 28: Mumbai City FC sealed a clinical 4-1 victory against Sporting Club Delhi in the Group D opener of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, on Monday. The Islanders underscored their trademark attacking power with Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Vikram Partap Singh and Jorge Ortiz, scoring a goal each in the first half. Despite conceding these three goals early, the newcomers put up a good fight in the second half to pull one back through an Andrei Alba penalty. But Vikram added Mumbai City's fourth deep in stoppage time to wrap up the scoring. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Inter Kashi Hold NorthEast United FC 2–2 in Rain-Soaked Group B Opener.

Mumbai City FC displayed complete control in the first half, with the breakthrough coming in as early as the sixth minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte's free-kick from the right flank was followed by a cleverly-headed assist from Tiri inside the box.

It found Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who chested the ball smoothly past SC Delhi goalkeeper Karanjit Singh. The Islanders then went on to double their lead through forward Vikram Partap Singh, who latched onto a Jon Toral ball on the overlap and found the top corner with a stunning curling strike.

Minutes later, Ortiz again found space inside the box and attempted a long-range shot but failed to hit the target, underscoring SC Delhi's vulnerable three-man defensive instability. The Red Brigade then sought a way to fight back and came close to pulling one back in the 29th minute when Alba's free-kick whistled past the post. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Javier Siverio and Dejan Drazic Score As FC Goa Overcome Jamshedpur FC Challenge in Rain-Drenched Fatorda.

However, before they could build on from that momentary confidence, another lapse in defence right after proved costly as Mumbai City struck again in the 32nd minute. Vikram Pratap Singh surged down the left flank and slid a cross from the by-line. Karanjit pushed it away, but Ortiz was the quickest to react and bundled it home to make it 3-0 for the Islanders.

SC Delhi came back with a renewed intent in the second half, looking more purposeful. Much of their play came down from the left flank. In the 56th minute, Isaac Vanmalsawma and Augustine Lalrochana combined well, and a flurry of crosses by the SC Delhi forwards sent in a couple of dangerous deliveries, only for Akash Mishra to step in to clear the threat.

The Red Brigade continued to press high up the pitch and pin Mumbai City back in their own half. They got close to scoring in the 73rd minute when Ayush Adhikari delivered a corner, which missed Alex Saji's head by inches. Chennaiyin FC Announce All-Indian 24-Man Squad As Head Coach Clifford Miranda Leads AIFF Super Cup 2025–26 Charge.

A minute later, Adhikari made a driving run from the left flank into the box, only to be brought down by Dhruv Alva, earning his side a penalty. Andrei Alba converted the 75th-minute spot-kick into the bottom corner to score SC Delhi's first-ever goal.

Ultimately, Mumbai City added a fourth goal with virtually the last kick of the game. Vikram raced forward, getting on the end of a Brandon Fernandes through ball, and fired a fierce shot that rattled the underside of the crossbar and went in to complete his brace.

