The sixth edition of the AIFF Super Cup will start on October 25, with the 2025-26 tournament ending on November 22. The Super Cup will feature all top clubs from the Indian Super League and the I-League, adding to a total of 16 participants in the competition. FC Goa are the defending champions, having beaten Jamshedpur FC in May earlier this year. Angelo Borges, Haroune Camara Score As Al-Nassr Beat FC Goa 2–1 in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26.

The group stages of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-25 will see 24 matches, played between October 25 and November 6, before a short break due to the FIFA international window. The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four each, where the top teams from each will progress to the knockouts. Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, Real Kashmir FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi, Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, and Rajasthan United FC are the teams in fray.

Super Cup 2025–26Viewing Options Details

Series Super Cup 2025–26 Date October 25 to November 22 Time 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM Venues GMC Bambolim and PJN Stadium in Fatorda Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports Khel, Jio Hotstar and YouTube

How to Watch Super Cup 2025-26 Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the AIFF Super Cup in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of Super Cup 2025-26 on the Star Sports Khel TV channels. For Super Cup 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Super Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming in India?

JioHotstar are the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Super Cup 2025-26 live streaming in India. Fans who are keen on watching AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 live streaming in India can do so on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Super Cup 2025-25 matches will also be available for live online streaming on the Indian Football YouTube channel. Matches at PJN Stadium will have TV and online viewing options on Star Sports Khel and Jio Hotstar, while matches at GMC Athletic Stadium will be streamed on Indian Football YT only.

