Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Monday said that the club has reached an agreement with Chennaiyin FC for the loan of winger Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The 24-year-old's contract with the Islanders runs until May 31.

Born in Lunglei town in Mizoram, Chhangte rose through the ranks at DSK Shivajians after joining the club at 17.

After impressive performances at youth levels for club and country, Chhangte was chosen for a brief training stint at Liverpool FC's academy at Kirkby, England in 2016.

After signing his first professional contract with DSK Shivajians, the pacy attacker made a loan move to NorthEast United and made his ISL debut against Mumbai City in November 2016.

Following a season in the I League with DSK Shivajians, Chhangte was picked in the 2017 ISL Draft by Delhi Dynamos where he spent two seasons and recorded eights goals and five assists.

A brief trial with Norwegian club Viking FK followed for Chhangte before he signed for Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2019-20 season. In his six seasons in the ISL, he has 90 appearances to his name and is the third-highest Indian scorer in the league's history with 20 goals.

Chhangte impressed for the India U-19 and U-23 sides and made his debut for the senior national team in December 2015 against Sri Lanka in the 2015 SAFF Championship and went on to score a brace in his second international appearance against Nepal at the age of 18.

He has the experience of representing India in several campaigns, including the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Chhangte has 11 caps and four goals under his belt in national colours.

The Mizo winger becomes the fourth addition in the January transfer window and will be available for selection in the Islanders' next fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday. PTI

