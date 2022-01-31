Deadline day transfers are one of the most interesting and exciting things in football for the past few years or so. Over the years, there have been many teams that have pulled off major signings on the very last day of the transfer window and this year, the story looks to be no different. After a massive summer transfer window that saw the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo change clubs, the winter transfer window has been a pretty lukewarm one so far, with not many big names involved in moving. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Contact Ousmane Dembele After Mason Greenwood Saga

One of the busiest sides in the winter transfer window has been Barcelona, who have already made two signings and are on the verge of making another one to bolster their attack. Clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal have let go of players to free their wage bill. However, there are still some transfers that can light up deadline day in 2022:

1) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona: In a dramatic turn of events, Arsenal former captain and outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reported to be close to signing a deal with Barcelona. Not having played since December, the Gunners striker would be headed to Camp Nou on loan as Barcelona aim to pull off one of their most awaited transfers. Barcelona have already signed Adama Traore and Ferran Torres in the winter transfer window.

2) Donny van de Beek to Everton: After not having found much playtime even under Ralf Rangnick, the Dutch midfielder is rumoured to be on his way to Goodison Park to spark a revival in his Premier League career. Van de Beek's transfer to Manchester United two years ago showed signs of a promising move in the midfielder's career but unfortunately, he has not have had many opportunities to prove his talent for the Red Devils, having been largely confined to the bench. His loan move to Everton can provide the youngster an opportunity to showcase his talent in England once again.

3) Double swoop for Tottenham: Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the verge of a double swoop. According to several sources, Antonio Conte's Spurs are likely to sign Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. Kulusevski would head to London on an 18-month loan deal while Bentancur signing permanently. It is said that Fabio Patrici, who is the managing director for Spurs, has had a major say in these deals taking shape.

Apart from these, there are other transfers that can happen on deadline day with fans staying up till late night hoping for their clubs to pull off some exciting signings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2022 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).