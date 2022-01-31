Paris Saint Germain will have hopes of advancing to the next round of the French Cup 2021-22 when they host OGC Nice in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Prices Stadium in Paris on January 31, 2022 (late Monday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Nice, Coup de France 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi To Miss Chile vs Argentina Clash As He Trains With PSG During International Break.

PSG will miss a number of stars for this encounter as several of their players are on international duties with their national teams. However, Mauricio Pochettino can count on the likes of Lionel Messi, who will be fit enough to participate after recovering from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Nice have been brilliant this season and are currently second in the league and will be aiming to move a step closer to a trophy by eliminating the favourites. Lionel Messi Enjoys Time With Sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro; PSG Football Star Shares Adorable Pics on Instagram.

When is PSG vs Nice, Coupe de France 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Vannes vs PSG round of 16 match in Coupe de France 2021-22 will be played at Stade de la Parc des Prices in Paris, France. The French Cup match will take place on February 01, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of PSG vs Nice, Coupe de France 2021-22 Football Match in India?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the French Cup 2021-22 in the country, so the Coupe de France match between PSG and Nice would not be telecasted live in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Nice, Coupe de France 2021-22 Football Match?

The PSG vs Nice French Cup 2020-21 match will not be live-streamed in India as there are no broadcasters. However, fans can follow live updates of the game on the team's social media handles.

