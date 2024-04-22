Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League clash here on Monday.

MI made three changes to their playing XI with Romario Shepherd, Akash Madhwal and Shreyas Gopal making way for Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera and veteran Piyush Chawla.

For Rajasthan, Sandeep Sharma returned to the playing XI and replaced Kuldeep Sen.

While the top-placed Rajasthan Royals (12 points) will look to consolidate their position in the IPL points table, Mumbai Indians will have to bring their ‘A' game forward given they are placed seventh with six points from seven matches.

In their previous game earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals are playing their last game here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak

Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

