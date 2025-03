Lucknow, Mar 6 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians made one change, bringing in Parunika Sisodia in place of Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz went with an unchanged XI.

Teams

UP Warriorz: Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana and Kranti Goud.

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Parunika Sisodia.

