Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Following the landmark success of its 20th edition, Asia's most prestigious Mumbai Marathon returns with renewed vigour to celebrate the unstoppable 'Mumbai Spirit', a force that unites the nation.

Promoters Procam International on Wednesday announced that registrations for the 21st edition commenced from August 20. A World Athletics Gold Label race with a prize fund of USD 389,524, the event will flag off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on Sunday, January 18, 2026, as per a press release from Mumbai Marathon.

More than just a race, the Mumbai Marathon stands as India's largest participative sporting platform, where individuals from all walks of life come together to push their limits, embrace new beginnings, and run as one - #HarDilMumbai.

Adrian Terron, Head - Brand & Marketing, Tata Sons, said, as quoted by a press release from the tournament, "The Mumbai Marathon stands as a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and progress. It has grown beyond a sporting event into a movement that energises the city and inspires citizens across India and globally to embrace the spirit of participation and perseverance. We are proud to continue supporting this remarkable initiative that reflects the values we uphold at the Tata Group."

Ujjwal Mathur, President, India Business & Strategic Accounts - Growth Markets, TCS, said, "TMM is a proud reflection of the Tata legacy--championing resilience, unity, and a commitment to advancing communities. As a partner to several renowned marathons, Tata Consultancy Services has observed firsthand how such events inspirethe human spirit, strengthen local economies and foster civic pride. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by runners each year inspire TCS to further its efforts. Each year, TMM becomes a stage for important societal conversations--from environmental sustainability to gender equality, education and healthcare access. It is this unique combination of personal achievement, community impact and purpose-driven action that makes TMM an overall success."

Shreepad Shende, Head, Business Excellence, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "IDFC FIRST Bank is delighted to continue its partnership with the Mumbai Marathon for yet another year. Mumbai Marathon truly reflects the spirit of Mumbai and resonates perfectly with our core philosophy of 'Social Good'. At IDFC FIRST Bank, we celebrate every runner who chooses a healthier lifestyle and look forward to this iconic event that unites people from all walks of life."

As the Mumbai Marathon enters its third decade, it continues to evolve with new initiatives aimed at encouraging first-time runners and celebrating family participation.

TMM Debutants: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, runners attempting the Full Marathon for the very first time will be recognised as TMM Debutants. These participants will receive a specially designed bib marked 'My First 42.195 KM'; a badge of honour celebrating the courage it takes to begin.

Home Run Squad: Families running together across any of the race categories will be honoured as part of the Home Run Squad. This initiative includes an exclusive digital photo frame capturing their shared finish-line moment - a tribute to collective achievement and togetherness.

Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International said, "As we open registrations for the 21st edition of the Mumbai Marathon, we're reminded of the incredible journey this event has undertaken; from a 'Possible Dream' to a movement that inspired a nation. Over the past two decades, the marathon has grown beyond the realm of sport to become a powerful symbol of resilience, unity and transformation. The #HarDilMumbai spirit continues to beat stronger, and as we enter our 21st year, we are delighted to introduce initiatives like TMM Debutants and Home Run Squad. These additions are an invitation to celebrate personal milestones and shared journeys, which will further deepen our engagement and commitment towards our community. This legacy is not just ours; it belongs to every runner, supporter, volunteer, and partner who has believed in the power of starting - Change Began Here."

Support Women Participation: A limited number of running spots have been reserved for women in both the Marathon and Half Marathon categories, to encourage greater female participation. However, timing criteria to be followed.

Encourage Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Inclusion has always been an integral part of the race, and as an extension to this, a limited number of slots in the Marathon & Half Marathon have been reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Gratifications for Marathon & Half Marathon: All Marathon participants will receive an exclusive ASICS race-day T-shirt, courtesy of the event's Sports Goods Partner.

Half Marathon participants will be provided with a race-day T-shirt sponsored by the event's Title Sponsor, Tata Sons. Additionally, all finishers in both categories will be awarded finishers medals and downloadable timing certificate in recognition of their achievement.

Mumbai Marathon is grateful for the unwavering support from, Government of Maharashtra, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Athletics Mumbai Police, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (M.C.G.M.), Indian Railways, Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, World Athletics (WA), Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS) and Global Sports Communication (GSC). (ANI)

