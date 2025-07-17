In a major development, women's marathon world-record holder Ruth Chepngetich was provisionally suspended for a positive doping test on Thursday. The Athletics Integrity Unit stated that the runner tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide or HCTZ. The Kenyan runner set the world record by almost two minutes at the Chicago Marathon last October. Ruth Chepngetich finished the marathon in two hours, nine minutes, and 56 seconds. It was Ruth Chepngetich's third win in Chicago. Previously, she won the marathon at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar. ‘Really Enjoyed…’ Rafael Nadal Shares Post After Legendary Roger Federer Visits Rafael Nadal’s Academy (See Pic).

Ruth Chepngetich Provisionally Suspended Over Doping Test

