Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): The action-packed third edition of the T10 Women's Deaf Premier League, organized by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India (Cyrus Poonawalla Group) and Nykaa concluded on a high note with the Mumbai Stars triumphing over the Delhi Bulls to claim the championship title, as per a release from IDCA.

The tournament finale between Mumbai Stars and Delhi Bulls delivered an electrifying contest for the ages. Maintaining an impeccable winning streak throughout the league stages, Mumbai Stars took to the crease first and posted a competitive total of 60/2.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Brings Personal Water Purifier Worth INR 3 Lakh Amid Indore Contaminated Water Crisis Which Killed Over 20 Residents.

In response, the Delhi Bulls mounted a determined chase but ultimately fell short, managing 32/10 in reply. Displaying clinical precision and composure, Mumbai Stars dominated the proceedings to seal a commanding 28-run victory, crowning themselves deserving champions of the tournament.

The winning team was felicitated during the closing ceremony at the Matunga Gymkhana, by Chief Guest Indu Shahani. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the corporate sector, foundations, PSUs, the entertainment industry, and various non-profit organisations, all lending their support to this landmark tournament.

Also Read | Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

Praising the athletes' extraordinary spirit in sign language, Indu Shahani, Founding President & Chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University, Former Sheriff of Bombay, said, "It has been a privilege to witness the 3rd T10 Women's Deaf Premier League in Mumbai a tournament that transcended sport. These athletes demonstrated not only outstanding skill and discipline, but an indomitable spirit that inspires far beyond the cricket field. Their resilience, passion, and commitment stand as a testament to what is possible when determination meets opportunity. My sincere congratulations to the Indian Deaf Cricket Association and everyone involved in delivering a league that truly celebrates excellence, inclusion, and the power of human potential."

The three-day tournament brought together five specially-abled women's teams--Deaf Delhi Bulls, Punjab Lions, Deaf U.P Warriors, Deaf Mumbai Stars, and Deaf Bangalore Badshahs--who competed fiercely for the coveted winner's title. The teams demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, culminating in a thrilling final between the top two teams.

After three days of exhilarating cricket, the Mumbai Stars emerged as champions, defeating the Delhi Bulls by a decisive margin. The victorious team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of ₹1,00,000, while the runners-up received ₹50,000 in recognition of their commendable efforts. In addition to team awards, individual performances were also celebrated:

Woman of the Series: Needazabi (Mumbai Stars)Best Batsman of the Series: Needazabi (Mumbai Stars)Best Bowler of the Series: Needazabi (Mumbai Stars)Best Fielder of the Series: Anshu Jha (Delhi Bulls)Super Sixes Award: Sukanya Ks (Bangalore Badshahs)Fastest Fifty of the series: Kajal Dhawan (Delhi Bulls)Best Wicket-Keeper: Cinderella Kahar (Mumbai Stars)

Addressing the audience, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, "My heartfelt congratulations to the Mumbai Stars for their outstanding performance and unwavering determination throughout the tournament. The Women's Deaf Premier League once again reaffirmed cricket's unique ability to unite, inspire, and transcend all barriers. The athletes displayed exceptional passion, resilience, and skill, setting a powerful example for the wider sporting community. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to IDCA's partners, whose steadfast support has helped transform this tournament into more than a competition into a movement that champions inclusion, empowerment, and the true spirit of sport."

Roma Balwani, CEO of IDCA, further reflected on the tournament's success and said, "The 3rd T10 Women's Deaf Premier League stands as a compelling celebration of talent, determination, and the transformative power of sport. I am immensely proud of every team and athlete each one has exemplified excellence, resilience, and true sportsmanship. My sincere appreciation goes to our partners for their unwavering support in making this league a resounding success. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to our Chief Guest, Dr. Indu Shahani, and the distinguished dignitaries present for their continued commitment to advancing inclusivity in cricket and empowering athletes across communities."

She added, we are also excited to announce the first-ever tournament of IDCA women's deaf cricket team will play against Sri Lanka from 7th to 14th July 2026"

Dignitaries present at the event lauded IDCA's efforts, describing the tournament as a testament to the transformative power of sports. They highlighted IDCA's role in fostering a culture of inclusivity and excellence, breaking barriers, and creating opportunities for all. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)