Vadodara, Jan 16 (PTI) Baroda continued their winning run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by claiming a 60-run victory over Maharashtra in an Elite 'C' Group game here on Saturday.

This is Baroda's fourth win on the trot in the league stage after having defeated Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in their first three outings.

Put in to bat, Baroda rode on stand-in skipper Kedar Devdhar's stroke-filled unbeaten 99 off 71 balls to post a competitive 158 for four.

Right-arm medium pacer Atit Sheth (4/17) then wreaked havoc to scuttle out Maharashtra for a meagre 98 and give his team four full points.

Devdhar, who was handed the captaincy after regular skipper Krunal Pandya left the bubble following his father's demise, took on a listless Maharashtra attack.

The right-handed opener hammered 11 fours and four sixes in the process and held together the innings despite losing partners at the other end.

One down Vishnu Solanki (28), however, could not convert his start while others Smit Patel (12), Ninad Rathwa (0) and Bhanu Pania (11) fell cheaply.

In reply, Maharashtra was reeling at 2 for 2 after losing openers Swapnil Gugale (0) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) early and their innings never got going.

Naushad Shaikh (32) and Kedar Jadhav (25) tried to take the game deep, but once the duo departed it was all over for the visitors as none of their other batters could even put up a fight.

Sheth, who grabbed four wickets and did bulk of the damage, was ably supported by slow-left arm bowler Ninad Rathwa (3/21) and left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala (2/14), as they put up an impressive show.

Brief Scores:

At Motibaug Cricket Ground:

Baroda 158/4 (Kedar Devdhar 99 not out, Vishnu Solanki 28; Taranjitsingh Dhillon 2/30) won against Maharashtra 98 all out (Naushad Shaikh 32, Kedar Jadhav 25; Atit Sheth 4/17, Ninad Rathwa 3/21) by 60 runs.

At Reliance Cricket Ground:

Uttarakhand 128/6 (Jay Bista 30, Karnaveer Kaushal 27; Pankaj Jaiswal 4/15) lost to Himachal Pradesh 130/0 (Abhimanyu Rana 72 not out; Prashant Chopra 54 not out) by 10 wickets.

At F B Colony Ground:

Chhattisgarh 63/3 in 5 overs (Vishal Singh 20 not out; Piyush Chawla 2/10) lost to Gujarat 64/2 in 3.4 overs (Ripal Patel 32; Sourabh Majumdar 2/18) by eight wickets.

