New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal moved to the second round of the Platzmann Open with a straight set win over Spain's Carlos Sanchez Jover in Hagen, Germany on Tuesday.

The 307-ranked Indian defeated the higher-ranked Jover 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round of the ATP Challenger event which is being played on clay.

He will take on 17-year-old German tennis player Niels McDonald in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Nagal entered the tournament on the back of two semifinal finishes in the Triste Challenger and Tampere Open earlier this month.

