Brisbane, Oct 31 (PTI) All-rounder Gulbadin Naib will replace injured Hazratullah Zazai in the Afghanistan squad for the remainder of the T20 World Cup.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved the replacement for Zazai, the ICC stated.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: Paul Collingwood Defends Ben Stokes' Shaky Form, Says He Is the One for High-Pressure Games.

Naib, who is a travelling reserve, was named as a replacement after Zazai was ruled out due to an abdominal muscle strain.

Winless Afghanistan are languishing at the bottom of six-team Group 1 with two points from three matches which include two washouts.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Sporting CP Reportedly Preparing Offer To Sign Manchester United Star in January.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side will take on Sri Lanka in their fourth Super 12 match here on Tuesday. PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)