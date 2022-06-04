Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 4 (ANI): A powerful knock of 73* by Banthida Leephatthana backed by Nanthita Boonsukham's three wickets haul guided Thailand to a massive 130-run win over Bhutan on the second day of ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier on Saturday.

Banthida Leephatthana's unbeaten knock of 73, followed by Nanthita Boonsukham's 3-19, was instrumental in Thailand's defense of 182-3 restricting Bhutan to 52-8.

Chasing a target of 183, Bhutan's batters never really gathered momentum, regularly losing wickets. They lost both openers for a duck in the first over, and Pema Yangchen run-out without facing a delivery. 0-2 became 12-5 in the ninth over in the face of increasing run rate as Nanthita Boonsukham scythed through the middle-order.

Sonam and Norbu Wangchuk combined for a brief partnership, chipping in with 12 and 10, respectively but eventually finished on 52-8. Thipatcha Putthawong picked two wickets to guide her side to a massive 130-run win.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Thai openers Nannaphat Chaihan and Leephatthana put up a 69-run partnership for the first wicket and struck 11 boundaries between them before the former was caught off Sonam in the sixth over.

Thailand captain, Thipatcha Putthawong, was dismissed by Chado Om in the ninth over but a 78-run stand for the third wicket between Leephatthana and Phannita Maya, who scored a 29-ball 40, ensured Thailand finished with a strong total of 182-3.

The Player of the match, Banthida Leephatthana, was overjoyed after her knock, battling stitches on her finger and said, "I feel very proud today. I had 3 stitches on my hand before the match and I just wanted to support the team and am happy to have done my part."

The winner of this five-nation tournament will qualify for the main inaugural event in South Africa next year. (ANI)

