Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], October 8 (ANI): At the National Games 2022 in Gujarat on Friday, Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash (Kerala) and 14-year-old Hashika Ramachandra (Karnataka) both took home two more gold medals.

Sajan Prakash, competing at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex in Ahemdabad, beat tough competition from Madhya Pradesh's Advait Page in the men's 400-meter freestyle and Karnataka's S Siva in the 200-meter individual medley to increase his personal gold medal total at this edition to five.

Hashika Ramachandra, on the other hand, finished her campaign with six gold medals and one bronze by taking first place in the women's 400 m freestyle and 200 m individual medley.

Maana Patel, the Olympian who on Friday won Gujarat its third gold medal in the backstroke, was overshadowed by the performance of the youngster. However, Maana Patel broke new records with each of her podium placements at the National Games.

Pooja Patel of Gujarat, meanwhile, earned the women's traditional yogasana top podium spot and the 10th gold medal for the host state.

The men's trap shooting gold medal at the Crowne Shooting Academy was won by Rajasthani Vivaan Kapoor. In the final, he defeated Zoravar Singh Sandhu of Punjab.

Neeru (Madhya Pradesh) won the women's trap final gold medal by edging Sabeera Haris (Uttar Pradesh) by a two-point margin. Bronze was won by Seema Tomar of Services. Kirti Gupta of Delhi, who had won the qualification round, came in fourth.

Simranjit Kaur Baath (Punjab) and Shiva Thapa (Assam), who won medals in the world boxing championships, outperformed their opponents to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Simranjit Kaur, a 2018 world bronze medalist, looked excellent as she defeated Rinki Sharma, a 2019 National Championship bronze medalist, in the women's 60 kg (Uttar Pradesh).

Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa defeated Aniket J. Pandey 5-0. (Gujarat).

Sachin Siwach of Haryana, the world youth champion, also advanced to the men's 57kg final eight with a strong performance. Similar to how Saweety Boora (Haryana), bronze medallist at the Asian championships, started off strong in the women's 75kg category.

Medhali Redkar, a 24-year-old gymnast-turned-diver from Maharashtra, won the 1m springboard diving category to take home the gold back in Rajkot.

Madhya Pradesh defeated Odisha 4-2 in the women's hockey quarterfinals to advance to the semifinal matchup against star-studded Haryana, which scored six goals against Karnataka. Having defeated Uttar Pradesh 6-1, Jharkhand will face Punjab in the other semifinal match.

Services, the defending champions, continue to lead the National Games 2022 medal count with 100 medals, including 42 gold, 31 silver, and 27 bronze. With 29 gold medals (75 total), Haryana is in second place, followed by Maharashtra with 26 gold, and 100 medals overall. (ANI)

