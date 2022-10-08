The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season is underway with three exciting matches on the first day. Just like in other seasons, some top and exciting kabaddi players from all over the country would be competing for 12 franchises in a hugely popular competition, that has raised the level of the popularity of the sport. This season, the competition would be slightly different with fans being welcomed back into the stadiums to cheer for their respective teams in the tournament. Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Name Naveen Kumar Goyat as Their Captain

Dabang Delhi were the champions last season as they defeated heavyweights Patna Pirates to clinch their maiden title. In the process, they became the sixth team to win the title in a thrilling final, which they won by just one point. Some exciting matches are expected this season as well with all 12 teams having assembled power-packed squads, ready to give their best and lift the title this time.

When Is Pro Kabaddi League2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Pro Kabaddi League2022 edition started on October 7, 2022, and the first leg of the competition would be played till November 8. The schedule for the second leg is yet to be announced. The tournament would be contested across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. The matches will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports, just like other seasons, are the official broadcast partners for the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season. Fans will be able to watch live telecast of the PKL Season 9 matches on TV on the Star Sports network channels.

How To Watch Pro Kabaddi League2022 Live Online Streaming In India?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star network, would be providing live streaming of the PKL 2022 matches. Fans can enjoy live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app but they would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).