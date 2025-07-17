Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Jul 17 (PTI) Neha Tripathi, one of the most experienced stars on the Indian women's circuit, produced a stunning 7-under 65 that catapulted her into a 3-shot lead after the second round of ninth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Clover Greens here on Thursday.

Even as the 33-year-old Neha made a move to the top, overnight leader Amandeep Drall suffered a big drop with a round of 4-over 76, seven shots worse than her first round at the Rs 15 lakh event.

Amandeep has now slipped from sole first to tied ninth at the Clover Greens par-72 layout.

Neha, who has not won since 2023, a year during which she lifted the Trophy three times, followed up her first round of 1-under 71 with a 65 that included six birdies and an eagle against one bogey.

Neha, who battled injuries last season and is trying to find her proper form and rhythm, had four birdies on the front nine of the course against one bogey, which was her sole blemish.

On the back nine she landed an eagle on the 12th and followed it up with birdies on the 13th and 16th for a 65.

Neha's last win was at the 15th Leg of the 2023 season at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

Neha was three shots clear of Jasmine Shekar (72-67), who had a bogey free second round.

Jasmine had three birdies on the front nine and added two more on the back nine.

Third placed Kriti Chowhan, looking for her first win as a pro, made a good move up with a 69 after a first round 73 and amateur Saanvi Somu (73-70) was sole fourth.

Four time winner this season, Vani Kapoor improved on her first round 75 by six shots as she carded 3-under 69 with six birdies and three bogeys.

Vani was tied for the fifth place alongside amateur Keya Badugu (75-69), Sneha Singh (72-72), Seher Atwal (71-73), all at even par 144.

Vani had three birdies and no bogeys on the front nine while the back nine saw three birdies, three bogeys and three pars.

Ridhima Dilawari (74-71), Lavanya Jadon (73-72) and Amandeep Drall (69-76) were tied for the ninth place at 1-over 145 and Vidhatri Urs (72-74) was lying 12th.

The cut fell at 8-over 152 and 22 players made the grade for the final round.

Among the prominent names missing the cut were Agrimal Manral (76-77) and Durga Nittur (74-79), who missed by one shot and Karishma Govind.

