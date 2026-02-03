Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police Headquarters on Tuesday informed that a high-level review meeting on crime and law and order was held at the auditorium of Sardar Patel Bhawan under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth.

Senior officers from the Police Headquarters, in charge of Garhwal and Kumaon, district heads, and senior officers of the Special Task Force (STF) attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters told ANI that a comprehensive review of the prevailing crime situation, law and order, progress of investigations, and disposal of public grievances was conducted, following which detailed directions were issued.

The DGP said that in connection with the recent incident in Rishikesh, Dehradun district, in which a woman was shot dead, AIIMS Chowki In-charge SI Sahil Vashisht has been suspended with immediate effect for negligence. Similarly, in the murder case of a young woman under Kotwali Nagar, Dehradun, Khudbuda Chowki In-charge SI Pradyumn Negi has also been suspended on grounds of prima facie negligence.

Considering the sensitivity of crimes against women, investigations in both cases have been handed over to SP Crime Vishakha Ashok Bhadane. Instructions have been issued to submit a detailed inquiry report regarding any laxity by other personnel to the Police Headquarters within seven days.

The DGP further informed that, in the incident involving a clash and firing between two groups on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti in the Bhagwanpur police station area of Haridwar district, the Chudiyala Outpost In-charge, SI Surat Sharma, has been suspended with immediate effect for serious negligence. The investigation of the entire incident has been entrusted to SP Crime Haridwar Jitendra Mehra, and a detailed inquiry report on the role of other police personnel has been sought within seven days.

Addressing the Sukhwant Singh suicide case in Udham Singh Nagar district, where allegations have been levelled against police officers and personnel in a land-related dispute, the DGP directed that all land fraud cases must be mandatorily investigated at the Circle Officer (CO) level in a time-bound, fair, and effective manner.

The CO will determine whether the matter is civil or criminal, after which further legal action will be taken. Pending land-related cases will be continuously monitored by the Police Headquarters.

In line with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the DGP directed the Vigilance Department to identify police personnel involved in corrupt practices and expedite action against them. (ANI)

