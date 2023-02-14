Durham [UK], February 14 (ANI): Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede has signed a two-year contract with Durham Cricket, the club announced on Tuesday.

23-year-old de Leede, who bats in the top order and bowls right-arm medium pace, joins Durham on a 2-year deal which will see him available in all three formats for the county, signing as a local registered player.

Having recently excelled at the 2022 ICC Men's World Cup de Leede was the Netherlands' leading wicket-taker with 13 poles including a best of 3/19 against the UAE.

Regarded as one of the Dutch cricket's most promising talents de Leede has shone on the international stage since his Netherlands debut in 2018.

With 610 IT20 runs to his name, including 5 fifties and 27 wickets - his T20 success has earned him franchise call-ups in the UAE with MI Emirates and Morrisville Samp Army.

He played his part in the Netherlands' World Cup qualifiers against Nepal with a player-of-the-match performance of 91 in 67 balls before taking 2/23 with the ball.

Also impressing against New Zealand last August where he was the leading Dutch batter in the series averaging 119 top scoring with 66.

de Leede has shown his red ball potential with an unbeaten 56 on his first-class debut against Namibia - while he was part of the MCC Young Cricketers in 2019 scoring two fifties with a best of 83 against Glamorgan.

"I am really excited to be joining Durham for the next 2 seasons, I can't wait to move over to the UK and meet the rest of the players. I can't wait for the summer to start in what will hopefully be a really successful one for the club and hopefully I can contribute to as many wins as possible," Bas de Leede said in an official statement released by Durham Cricket.

"To play county cricket has always been a dream for me and I will be forever grateful to Durham for giving me the opportunity to do so. I look forward to meeting the Durham fans and supporters somewhere along the boundary this season," he added.

"Bas de Leede is arguably the most exciting all-rounder in associate cricket right now. At only 23, Bas has established himself on the international stage with performances in the recent T20 World Cup," Marcus North Director of Cricket said.

"He is a genuine all-rounder and brings quality and skill set which will strengthen our playing squad in the T20 Blast and will provide depth in our County Championship. We look forward to him joining up with Durham shortly and seeing his performances in a Durham shirt," he added.(ANI)

