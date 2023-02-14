Dubai, Feb 14: India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh moved up to the 11th and 36th spots respectively among batters in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings released on Tuesday after leading their side to an impressive victory against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup opener. Jemimah, who smashed 52 not out against Pakistan moved from 13th to 11th, while Richa is up from 42nd to 36th after her innings of 31 not out. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who missed the campaign opener due to a finger injury, remains the top-ranked India batter in third place. Her opening partner Shafali Verma also remained static at 10th place. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof advanced three slots to reach the 30th position after scoring 68 not out against India. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Match in Cape Town.

Australia opener Alyssa Healy's knock of 55 against New Zealand has lifted her two places to seventh while Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who is the highest scorer in the tournament so far with 83 runs that include a match-winning 68 in a memorable victory over South Africa, sees her gain one spot to reach ninth position.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (up four places to 18th), Ireland's Gaby Lewis (up two places to 22nd) and Australia's Ellyse Perry (up four places to 25th) are among others to gain in the update, which considers performances in the first seven matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. South Africa's Chloe-Tryon (up three places to 37th), England's Alice Capsey (up 13 places to 38th) and Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama (up nine places to 43rd) have also made notable progress, an ICC media release said.

In the bowling rankings, spinners Sophie Ecclestone of England and Nonkululeko Mlaba of South Africa have consolidated their positions as the top two. Ecclestone, who is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with six wickets, has moved from 763 to 776 rating points while Mlaba has gained 17 rating points to reach 770 rating points. WPL 2023 Auction: ‘Extremely Unfortunate To See Pakistan Players Missing Out’, Says Ex-Pakistan Captain Urooj Mumtaz.

Gardner has jumped seven places to sixth position after winning the 'Player of the Match' award for her haul of five for 12 against New Zealand. She remains the top all-rounder in the format while Hayley Matthews and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr have inched up a place each to third and fourth positions. England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn has moved up to third position while former Sri Lanka captain Inoka Ranaweera has advanced 11 places to 10th. Fran Jones, Alana King, Amelia Kerr, Darcie Brown, Nashra Sandhu and Oshadi Ranasinghe are among others to progress.

