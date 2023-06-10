London, Jun 10 (PTI) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri didn't expect the orthodox Cheteshwar Pujara to try out an uncharacteristic ramp shot against Pat Cummins after getting set and felt that even skipper Rohit Sharma will be kicking himself for playing the sweep shot which wasn't on.

"Never expected that shot from Pujara...that is get-out shot and he is back in the hut. It's not the scoreboard pressure but poor shot selection.

"Rohit and Pujara must be kicking themselves for the shots they played," Shastri said in a chat on Star Sports after the day's play.

Shastri feels "weathering the storm in the first session" on Sunday will be key to the chances of Rohit Sharma's men winning the World Test Championship final against Australia.

India reached 164 for 3 at stumps on fourth day Saturday in pursuit of a huge 444-run target with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 44 and 20 respectively, needing another 280 runs in 90 overs on the final day for a win.

"Weathering the storm in the first session will be the key tomorrow. That is where the sting, if all, will be (on the pitch),"

Skipper Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) were dismissed in quick succession in the final session, and Shastri came down hard on the senior player duo for playing poor shots.

Opener Shubman Gill fell for 18 after a controversial catch by Cameroon Green and Shastri said the Indian youngster was "unlucky". PTI PDS

