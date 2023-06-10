London [UK], June 10 (ANI): Shubman Gill's dismissal has sparked controversy and former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer didn't miss out on the opportunity to take a dig at the third umpire Richard Kettleborough's decision.

Gill lost his wicket after Cameron Green took a diving catch which turned out to be quite controversial as the ball appeared to have touched the ground due to inconclusive evidence the matter went straight to the third umpire and after inspection, he decided to dismiss Gill who was visibly upset.

Sehwag and Jaffer questioned the umpire's decision in their unique way.

"Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it's Not Out," Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1667537462682607616?s=20

"Third umpire watching the replay before pressing out," Jaffer wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1667536254915973120?s=20

After Shubman Gill's loss at the end of the second session, India bounced back with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara keeping the scoring rate intact by scoring boundaries at every possible opportunity.

In the 20th over the Indian team suffered a major setback as Nathan Lyon dismissed Rohit who had found his groove for a score of 43(60). Rohit tried to play a clean sweep but failed to read Lyon's intentions and missed the ball completely.

In the next over Pat Cummins dismissed Pujara, who tried to play an unorthodox shot over the keeper's head but failed to time it well and it went straight into Carey's hands.

From that point, Rahane and Kohli took on the Australian bowlers and subdued them with their defensive skills and attacking shots. They went on to build an unbeaten 71-run partnership at the end of the day. (ANI)

