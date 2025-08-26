New York [US], August 26 (ANI): The 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz started his US Open campaign with a new look, a buzz cut and the same form, securing a win over Reilly Opelka in straight sets on Tuesday.

Alcaraz continued his title hunt with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win, overcoming Opelka's big serve with focused gameplay to march into the second round. The Spanish sensation is chasing his sixth major title.

"Today was a really difficult one against a really great player. With Reilly's serve, I could not get that rhythm I wanted to get in the match, but just really happy with everything I've done today. I think the return was one of the best things I did today, and then I just tried to play my best tennis, be focused on the serve. I think overall, I did a great performance today," he said, according to the ATP website.

"You feel like nothing depends on you, it always depends on him and the way he serves, the way he plays from the baseline. You just have to be focused, put as many returns in as you can, try to be in the rally and try to win the points that he lets you play from the baseline. It is really difficult when you play someone who does not let you play your game," he added.

With this victory, Alcaraz is on track to become the world number one by the year's end. If he betters number one Jannik Sinner's result, Alcaraz will walk out of the New York at the of the ATP Rankings. Alcaraz and Sinner could meet in the double-prize championship clash, with both the US Open title and the number one title at stake. However, for now, Alcaraz's attention will be on another Italian, Mattia Bellucci, who beat China's JC Shang. Alcaraz would be aiming to avoid last year's disastrous performance, where he bowed out in the second round after losing to Botic van de Zandschulp.

Alcaraz currently holds a season-leading 55 wins and six titles, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. Last Monday, the 22-year-old lifted his first Cincinnati Open title.

In other matches, Norway's Casper Ruud, who ended up as runners-up to Alcaraz in the 2022 US Open final, made it to the second round with a 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(5) victory against Austrian Sebastian Ofner.

Also, the home favourite Frances Tiafoe began his campaign positively with a 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. Also, the ninth seed Karen Khachanov defeated wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 and 15th seed Andrey Rublev ousted Dino Prizmic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. (ANI)

