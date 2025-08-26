The Carabao Cup 2025-26 has commenced on August 12 and after first round of games are completed, teams prepare to take on the challenge of the second round. The second round of games start on August 26 and the Premier League clubs will be in action as well except for a few top-ranked teams. Preston North End will host Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham at their home in their next Carabao Cup 2025-26 encounter. Preston have made a solid start to their 2025-26 campaign, picking up seven points from their three league matches to sit sixth in the Championship table. They secured a 1-0 win over Barrow in the previous round of the competition and will look to extend their winning run. Piero Hincapie Reportedly Says 'Yes' to Arsenal As Gunners Centre-Back Jakub Kiwior Nears FC Porto Move, Bayer Leverkusen Signs Lucas Vazquez.

Wrexham have earned a latest promotion to the Championship. They are eying a Premier League spot in the near future although it is expected that it will take time to reach such a position given the competition in the division. Championship football has not been kind to Wrexham so far, as they have gathered only one point from three matches played so far. The club from Wales opened their season with a 2-1 defeat to Southampton and they were then beaten at home by West Bromwich Albion before drawing 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday. They were 2-0 up against Sheffield, but failed to close the match down. Preston will be a tough challenge for them.

Preston North End vs Wrexham Match Details

Match Preston North End vs Wrexham Date Wednesday, August 27 Time 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Deepdale, Preston, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming) Preston North End vs Wrexham When is Preston North End vs Wrexham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Preston North End will host Wrexham in the second round of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Wednesday, August 27. The Preston North End vs Wrexham match is set to be played at the Deepdale, Preston, England and it begins at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2025–26: Arne Slot Hopeful Alexis Mac Allister Will Be Fit for Liverpool’s Upcoming Clash Against Arsenal.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Preston North End vs Wrexham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the English League Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Preston North End vs Wrexham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Preston North End vs Wrexham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch Preston North End vs Wrexham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a subscription pass. Preston should secure a comfortable victory here.

