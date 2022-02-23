Dubai, Feb 23 (PTI) New Zealand's 2000 Women's World Cup win at home inspired several players from the current squad, who are hoping to emulate the incredible feat when they host the marquee event next month, says skipper Sophie Devine.

The White Ferns had defeated their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia by four runs to claim their first and only World Cup title.

"Looking back, it was an incredible achievement from the 2000 White Ferns to win the World Cup at home," Devine wrote in her column for the ICC.

"It certainly inspired several players in our current team, and we hope we can also inspire a new generation of cricketers both at home and around the world."

New Zealand have a chance to repeat the feat as they host the marquee event after 22 years. They are having a perfect lead-up as well, notching up an unassailable 4-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series against India.

"We all know it's not every day you get to play a marquee tournament in your own backyard. It will be great to showcase our incredible culture and country – we can't wait to welcome all the teams to Aotearoa."

Devine is counting on the home support to give her side an edge over the visiting teams.

"Playing at home does come with added pressure and responsibility but knowing the country is behind us and will be supporting us is a great motivation.

"The WHITE FERNS will definitely be feeding off the infectious energy of our fans and, hopefully, it can give us an edge over the other teams."

The batting all-rounder feels the World Cup will be groundbreaking for the women's game.

"This tournament will break new ground for women's cricket, firstly as Bangladesh become the 12th team to compete in an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

"We were really impressed when we played them for the first time at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and I am sure they will put up just as much of a fight in the 50-over format."

Devine added that having strong, competitive teams will help women's cricket grow.

"Bangladesh and Thailand show how the women's game is continuing to grow and the importance of the ICC Women's Championship which I am happy to see expand to 10 teams.

"I see us playing an important role in ensuring that we grow the game. Having stronger teams and more competitive cricket can only be a positive thing for the women's game."

The World Cup begins on March 4 when hosts New Zealand take on the West Indies.

