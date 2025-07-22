Harare [Zimbabwe], July 22 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss in the 5th match of Tri-Series against South Africa and opted to bowl at Harare Sports Club, Harare on Tuesday.

The series includes Zimbabwe as well. In the 4th match, Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets to book a spot in the final against New Zealand, which will take place on July 26.

While speaking at the toss, South Africa captain Rassie van der Dussen said, "We were going to bat anyway, so I'm happy. In the previous game, we started a bit sluggish in the field and with the ball and we are looking to improve in that aspect. We need to keep improving, we won't have to deal with small boundaries today so that's good. We are going with three spinners, three big fast bowlers are taking a rest and we have an eye on Saturday. We will definitely be looking to strike back."

While speaking at the toss Mitchell Santner said, "We are gonna have a bowl, that has been the trend. It has helped the bowlers upfront. It looks tough in the powerplay so we will see we can extract something and if we can chase it. Looks alright, the one we played on was spinning, this one looks dry. The last time we played South Africa they bowled well, we lost wickets upfront and we were put under pressure. We have two changes."

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke.

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Andile Simelane, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka. (ANI)

