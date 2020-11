London, Nov 28 (AP) Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored late as Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the English Premier League.

Back in the team after a hamstring injury, Wilson gave Newcastle the lead in the 88th minute at Selhurst Park on Friday by running onto a pass from strike partner Joelinton and sliding a finish through the legs of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Joelinton then broke clear in the 90th, cut onto his left foot and sent in a shot that deflected in off sliding Palace center back Gary Cahill.

Newcastle came into the match having lost two straight games, and the win took Steve Bruce's team to 10th place.

The absence of Wilfried Zaha again proved telling for Palace, whose star attacker was also missing in the 1-0 loss at Burnley on Monday after contracting the coronavirus.

Palace dropped to 13th, a point below Newcastle. (AP)

